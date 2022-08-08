Ron Rubadeau, former superintendent for the Central Okanagan School District, has died.
He was 74 when he died on Aug. 2.
To say that "he lived a life well-lived" seems inadequate.
Those who knew him well described him as "larger than life" and "he crammed everything possible into his life."
He moved to the Okanagan in the late 1970s and spent 36 years in public education, 11 years as school district superintendent, retiring in 2006. He was so well liked that the Central Okanagan Teachers Association took the unusual step of holding a retirement party.
Among his numerous accomplishments, he was presented the Fred Macklin Man of the Year award in 2009 by the City of Kelowna.
He was president and chairman of the successful BC Summer Games in 2008. The Games society said: "His passion for arts and sport runs very deep in Kelowna. Ron has played a musical instrument (double bass) for more than three decades of Theatre Kelowna productions, and is an avid sailor and Senior Canadian Race Official. He is a past Canadian National Sailing Champion and has conducted the racing programs
for 36 National Sailing Championships and three World Sailing Championships. Ron has considerable leadership qualities and is an expert at delegating responsibility."
Rubadeau helped establish the Central Okanagan Sail Boat Association in 1982.
“I’m joining some pretty wonderful people that have made this community a much better place, so I’m happy with that,” said Rubadeau when he was inducted into the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame as a Builder.
“It’s good for the community to recognize not just some really good athletes, but also some people that have worked very hard to make sure that their dreams could come true too.”
He was also the organizer of a Guiness World Record for the most trees planted simultaneously: 134,083 trees by 22,857 people at 50 sites on May 3, 2005.
Patrick Kennedy, manager of the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame, said Rubadeau’s leadership, passion, commitment and one-of-a-kind sense of humour will be missed.
“Ron was a special person who gave all of himself to his community and his family,” said Kennedy. “He had a passion for sports and encouraged the growth and participation in sports throughout the region.”