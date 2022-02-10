Sidewalk patios can be set up free of charge by business owners in Peachland again this year.
Council this week decided to waive the usual application and licensing fees, as was done in 2020 and 2021.
"Restaurants are still not doing as well as they did pre-Covid," Coun. Patrick Van Minsel said. "Every single dime will help them."
"The struggle is real. Covid is still on," Coun. Pam Cunningham said. "I'm just thankful we still have the restaurants we do."
Prior to the pandemic, the town charged restaurants $750 for a patio licence. There are usually five restaurants that set out patios on Beach Avenue from spring through early fall.
Although council voted unanimously to waive the application and licensing fees, Mayor Cindy Fortin suggested it should be the last year the town does so.
"We can't waive them forever," Fortin said. "It is offering special assistance to a business."