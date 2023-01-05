B.C. Assessment Authority just released its list of the 100 most expensive houses in the Thompson-Okanagan and the most expensive 500 homes in the province. But can you find a Top 100 cheap list?
“We only provide a list of the top-valued properties. I don’t have information on the lower values,” said Tracy Wall, deputy assessor for the Thompson-Okanagan region in Kelowna. And her assessors couldn’t help identify neighbourhoods with lower assessments.
“Rutland is probably going to be cheaper than a lot of the other places in some aspects. That’s probably where you want to start,” said agent Tristan Jones with Re/Max real estate company in Kelowna.
Prices are coming down from back in March, about 12 per cent, he said. But single-family homes there still range from $700,000 for a smaller, older home to $900,000 for a better home.
“It’s definitely still attainable. And a lot of people are willing to do that and put in some sweat equity,” Jones said. “That is definitely a possibility nowadays when you have to pay a million bucks for something that you have to do that to anyway. So it’s nice to see homes kind of coming back to normal a little bit,” Jones added.
The Lower Mission is still highly sought after by buyers so prices are going to be up a little bit, he said, and buyers will find some bigger, more expensive homes there. “You’re still looking at a million bucks if you want to get into a single-family home that’s been updated or in good shape.”
The North End, with its traditional wartime housing, was once a bargain for first-time and younger buyers but much of the zoning now allows carriage houses and redevelopment for multi-family, which increases the assessment for land.
“Because of that great location, that land value shoots way up because of the potential to do different things with it or have income being generated from that is greater,” said Jones. “I think they’re probably getting a little carried away with some of the assessments [but] there’s more value with those properties for sure.”
Land speculators have already been through the North End scooping up properties for redevelopment and Jones has seen more grouping of properties together in areas where the Official Community Plan allows a switch in zoning to multi-family residences.
“People will buy three, four, five lots, do the old teardown and put something new up there,” he said “There is only so much of that you can do. Some of that is unrealistic and some it is realistic. We’ve seen some of them that actually go through which is a good sign.”
Those doing real estate research, especially first-time homebuyers, will start thinking outside the box, he said.
‘They’re going to maybe even commute to work. They might go typically on the Westside or might go a little farther,” Jones said. “People are starting to think ‘Maybe I’ll go to Vernon. Maybe I’ll go to the some of the outskirts and just make it a commute’ because it’s just that unaffordable.”
Some just rent an apartment due to the sheer unaffordability in the Kelowna market, he said. “It’s a tough market to be a first-time buyer trying to make it. It’s definitely putting the squeeze on but you’ve got to have a place to live.”