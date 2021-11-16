A brief but intense windstorm, accompanied by some flashes of lightning, sparked 15 calls for help to West Kelowna Fire Rescue on Monday.
Reports came in of downed power lines, trees that had fallen onto cars, and roads blocked by debris from neighbourhoods across the city.
"I can't recall seeing many storms that came through that fast, that sharp, and that quick," Chief Jason Brolund said Tuesday.
No injuries were reported even though, in at least one case, a large pine tree fell onto a house on Somerset Road.
The power is still out in many areas of West Kelowna this morning, and four schools - Rose Valley elementary, Glenrosa elementary, Glenrosa middle, and Helen Gorman elementary - are closed.
For much of Monday, it looked like the Kelowna area would escape the heavy rains and strong winds that caused chaos and blocked highways in the eastern Fraser Valley, stranding hundreds of people in their cars, and forced the evacuation of the entire City of Merritt.
But about 3 p.m., the skies in the Kelowna area suddenly darkened and winds gusted to more than 70 km/hr.
"There was certainly a path from Glenrosa down through Shannon Lake, Tallus Ridge, and the Westlake Road, Rose Valley areas that seemed to bear the brunt of the damage," Brolund said.
"We called in a number of off-duty firefighters as well as our paid-on-call ranks, so it was a large response by the fire department based on the fact that all of these calls came in at the same time," he said.
"The storm cut quite a swatch across the city and then, as quickly as it came, it disappeared," Brolund said. "But we were left dealing with the aftermath of it."
Several lightning strikes, a relative rarity for mid-November, were reported but there were no reports of ensuing fires.
The greater concern was downed power lines and attempts, in some cases, by people to deal themselves with the high voltage lines.
"There was lots of arcing and sparking," he said. "Unfortunately, a number of people tried to take matters into their own hands when it came to trees downed on power lines, and that's a very scary thing for us.
"People sometimes feel like they have the necessary equipment and they mistakenly thought they had the required know-how, and that can be a dangerous combination," he said.
"We want people to report issues to us. We can come and make it safe and wait for the professionals from BC Hydro to come and deal with the problem," Brolund said.
The storm, and the ensuing power outage, should also serve as a reminder to people to have an emergency supply kit ready at all times to manage at least 72 hours without power, Brolund said.