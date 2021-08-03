Greater Kelowna could get another representative in the provincial legislature, MLA Norm Letnick says.
An independent commission will look at redrawing the B.C.'s electoral map next year to reflect population changes.
"In the Central Okanagan Regional District, the population is projected to be approximately 234,194 by 2025 - which could mean an additional MLA elected to represent the area between Lake Country and Peachland," Letnick says in a release.
He has sent a survey to all homes in the riding of Kelowna-Lake Country asking how they would like the area to be represented in the future.
Currently, greater Kelowna has three MLAs, whose ridings do not conform to municipal boundaries. For example, Letnick's riding includes Lake Country as well as parts of the Kelowna neighbourhoods of Glenmore and Rutland.
MLA Ben Stewart's riding of Kelowna West includes the Westside and parts of downtown Kelowna. MLA Renee Merrifield's riding of Kelowna-Mission includes everything in Rutland south of Highway 33.
Having MLAs represent different areas that cross municipal boundaries encourages them to "work collaboratively for the common good of the region", Letnick believes.
But he also acknowledges some voters might prefer riding boundaries that are simpler to understand and which more closely match municipal configurations. So he wants to hear what people think by filling out and returning the surveys, which will arrive at homes this week.
The population of ridings across B.C. varies greatly; some urban ridings have more than 45,000 voters, such as the three Kelowna-area ridings, while others, particularly in the rural far north, have only 15,000 voters.
The previous Liberal government set a rule that no reduction of seats be considered in the Interior or Northern regions. Those areas have historically been regions of Liberal support.
But the NDP government has removed the requirement protecting the existing number of seats in the Interior and North.
It has set a target of no more than 25% deviation from the average riding size, saying that better conforms to the principle of representation by population, but it has also told the independent commission that it may make exceptions to that goal.