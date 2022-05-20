Hospitalizations related to COVID-19 have been declining for the past three weeks in the Interior Health region.
A total of 87 hospitalized people have tested positive for the disease, according to information released Thursday by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control. That’s down from 96 last week, and 103 the week before.
Seven patients are currently being treated in intensive care units, down from 10 last week.
Provincewide, hospitalizations related to COVID-19 also dropped in the past week, from 550 to 540.
Fifty-nine British Columbians died from COVID-19 in the past week, for a total of 3,398 fatalities since the onset of the pandemic more than two years ago.
The BC CDC says the Omicron variant is still the most prominent in the province and that people can spread the virus to others even if they have been vaccinated and don’t have symptoms.
Breakthrough infections from new variants can occur in people who are fully vaccinated.
However, they tend to have milder illnesses and are less likely to end up in hospital compared with those who are unvaccinated.
In early February, there were almost 200 people with COVID-19 in Interior Health hospitals.