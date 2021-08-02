A sprinkler system did its job and residents did what they were supposed to do when a fire broke out Sunday in a Westside apartment building.
A fire in a couch on the first floor activated the sprinkler system, which kept the fire from spreading, West Kelowna Fire Rescue Chief Jason Brolund said in a news release.
Residents evacuated the Harbor Ridge Apartments on Old Ferry Wharf Road and the fire department came in to put the fire out and stop the sprinkler system.
“In this case, all systems and the residents of the building performed well. The fire alarm and suppression systems in the building functioned exactly as designed, alerting residents and holding the fire to a small size. The residents and building management did exactly as they should, evacuating the building and showing patience and understanding as firefighters took care of the emergency,” the chief said.
Fire damage was contained to one unit. Five nearby units had some smoke and water damage. The residents of those six units are receiving help from Emergency Support Services while their units are evaluated.
Everyone else returned home.
Cause of the fire has been deemed accidental, possibly related to an electrical charging device in the unit, the fire department said.