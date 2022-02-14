A taxpayer-funded two day trip to Vancouver for Kelowna city councillors is a sensible and prudent use of public funds, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran says.
The trip will give councillors some valuable ideas on how the old Tolko sawmill site might be-redeveloped, Basran says. And it will also give them insight into the planned $130 million rebuilding of the Parkinson recreation centre, he says.
“A trip like this, first of all, is not out of the ordinary for councils in the province,” he said at Monday’s meeting.
“And secondly, given the gravity of the upcoming decisions, I think it’s certainly in the interests of council to be making a trip like this for educational purposes,” he said.
On Feb. 24 and 25, councillors will travel to Vancouver to tour sites like the Olympic Village, North Vancouver Shipyards, various community centres and a swimming pool.
No city councillors spoke against the necessity of making the trip.
Coun. Ryan Donn said he “wouldn’t even know honestly how to actually begin to talk about how to use the (Tolko) land but seeing a couple of other examples of what’s actually been done in other communities in B.C. would be tremendously insightful”.
“It’ll help us ponder what’s possible, and also understand what their mistakes were, and what their best wins were,” Donn said.
Coun. Luke Stack said he wouldn’t be able to attend because of other commitments that week, and Coun. Charlie Hodge, whose health prevents him from attending council meetings in-person, also indicated he wouldn’t be going.
Both Stack and Hodge, however, said they supported their council colleagues making the trip.
No cost estimates for the trip have been provided to council.