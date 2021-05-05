The West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club recognized two local nonagenarians who have made a difference in our community by presenting each of them with a Paul Harris Fellowship, one of Rotary’s highest awards, at the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park Thursday afternoon.
“A big reason why Paul Harris started Rotary was to connect community, give back to community and to show that the collection of people together will really make a difference,” said Melissa Hunt, president of the West Kelowna Daybreak Rotary Club. “You see that with these two recipients of the Paul Harris. It’s amazing what they’ve done.”
Ferne Jean, 94, was recognized for her contributions to the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park.
Jean, who lived on the farm in the 1940s which was then owned by her Uncle Jack, spearheaded the acquisition and development of the park when the farm was in danger of becoming a private resort.
Jean has been volunteering at the Nut Farm since it became a park in 2000 and arranging volunteers to work.
Jean and the volunteers spent a number of years hauling hoses, pruning and getting the orchard back into production.
Jean and a group of volunteers then opened a small store to sell nuts to the public. The store, which is still in operation, has 30 volunteers and raises nearly $25,000 a year which is used to maintain the buildings and the orchard.
Jean continues to work daily at the farm during harvest season, teaching new volunteers and giving tours of the house.
Without Jean’s passion and energy, the Gellatly Nut Farm Regional Park enjoyed by so many throughout the seasons, could have been a resort.
“My heart and soul was in here, because I’ve always been here,” said Jean. “I never felt it was work. but when you look back on it, we did an awful lot here.”
Ray Bartlett was the other recipient of an honorary Paul Harris Fellowship,
Bartlett has been volunteering with Meals on Wheels for 30 years, starting when he retired.
The COVID-19 pandemic didn’t stop the
93-year-old from delivering meals to seniors and shut-ins twice a week, although
recent hip surgery kept him off duty for six weeks.
Bartlett also volunteers for the Westside Health Network Society, driving seniors to their medical appointments or groceries.
“It’s as good for me as it is good for the people I deliver to,” said Bartlett, who attended the ceremony in his habitual shorts. “They all appreciate what I’m doing.”
“We thought it would be a great way to recognize people who really contribute to the community in a meaningful way,” said Rotarian Frank Proto.