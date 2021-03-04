A sexual assault defendant who accused a judge of “gender unequal stereotypical reasoning” lost his appeal in BC Supreme Court.
Gurpreet Singh Gill was convicted in provincial court in 2019. His appeal was heard in BC Supreme Court in August and Justice Robert W. Jenkins’ decision was released last week.
Court heard the victim, identified as J.M., was a relatively recent immigrant to Canada and worked with Gill at a local grocery store. Both attended Okanagan College. She was 18, he was 19.
According to the story told in court, Gill invited J.M. to his place to watch a movie in March 2019. She agreed somewhat reluctantly. They watched a Bollywood movie on his laptop, sitting on his bed.
The trial heard detailed testimony from the victim about Gill’s attempts to forcibly kiss her, remove her clothes and initiate sex.
The provincial court trial judge found the victim’s testimony more reliable than Gill’s.
In his appeal, Gill disputed several points in the trial judge’s ruling, including the judge’s description that Gill had chosen a “romantic” Bollywood movie for the pair to watch. The appeals judge decided the movie definition was largely irrelevant.
Gill argued that the victim did not try to leave his place right away after the alleged assault, ate a banana and posed for selfies.
He also argued the woman made up the claim because her boyfriend might be angry she’d visited Gill’s home.
The appeals judge ruled the original judge had considered all the evidence and said it’s not for an appeals judge to assess every minor detail in the original ruling.
Nor should a victim’s behaviour after an assault be used to determine whether the assault actually happened.
“It is not for a reviewing judge to assess each and every conclusion reached by the trial judge or to second guess each statement of the trial judge,” Jenkins wrote.
“The more important question is what, if anything, can evidence of a lack of avoidant behaviour by a complainant tell a trier of fact about a sexual assault allegation? The answer is simple – nothing.”
Jenkins ruled the trial judge provided ample reasons why the complainant’s testimony was credible.
“Likewise, she has given reasons why she did not believe the testimony of the appellant.”