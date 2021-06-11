Seven B.C. cities have endorsed Vancouver's suggestion to decriminalize small amounts of illegal drugs.
The mayors of Kamloops, Victoria, Burnaby, New Westminster, Port Coquitlam, Saanich, and Nanaimo have signed a document supporting the so-called Vancouver Model to eliminate criminal penalties for simple possession and they want the federal government to do the same.
Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran said Friday he was asked to sign the statement but did not do so because he did not have the opportunity to discuss the matter with city council.
"Anything I would sign like that I would want to get council approval to go ahead and do," Basran said. "And I don't know where council would stand on that because it's not something we've asked staff to delve into."
Speaking for himself, however, Basran said he saw decriminalization as potentially being one part of a broader drug strategy that would include enhanced support services, a cleaner drug supply, and housing for those struggling with addictions.
"Do I think decriminalization is one part of a more wholesome solution to helping people get better? I do," Basran said.
"I'm supportive, but with the caveat that there needs to be better supports in place to, when people are caught with small amounts of drugs, instead of being sent through the court system, they are sent to get help," Basran said.
The mayors who endorsed the Vancouver Model say they are on the front lines of a worsening overdose crisis that is claiming the lives of thousands of people.
They urge Health Canada to approve what they call the "groundbreaking" approach, saying it will allow other municipalities to study decriminalization and understand it as a way to counter the overdose crisis.
Under the Vancouver Model, the city, police department and regional health authority worked together to set initial thresholds for 15 common illicit drugs and anyone found in possession of less than the threshold amount would not face criminal, financial or administrative penalties.
The mayors say the plan offers a health-focused approach to substance use, allowing users to avoid stigma and more easily seek help for addiction treatment or other services.
Vancouver submitted its final proposal to Health Canada on June 1, making it the first jurisdiction in the country to apply for such an exemption from federal drug laws.
The seven mayors say Vancouver is not alone in dealing with the severe impacts of the overdose crisis, especially when compounded by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We still need more action on access to safe supply of pharmaceutical alternatives to poison street drugs, expanded harm reduction services, improved primary and mental health supports, flexible pathways to treatment with culturally appropriate options and stigma-free educational programming," the statement says.
Data from the BC Coroners Service shows 680 people across the province died from toxic illicit drugs between Jan. 1 and April 30 this year.
Since January 2016, the overdose crisis has claimed the lives of almost 7,000 British Columbians, the mayors say