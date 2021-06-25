A Conservative government would move swiftly to simplify and reduce some taxes to stimulate a post-pandemic economic recovery, Leader Erin O'Toole told Okanagan business leaders on Friday.
And the Conservatives would also introduce measures specifically to benefit the tourism and hospitality sectors, which O'Toole said face a particularly long road back to full recovery.
"The tax burden on small- and medium-sized businesses has been crippling," O'Tool said during a Zoom meeting hosted by several chambers of commerce in the Valley.
"The overall complexity of tax regulation is driving down investment and job creation. I hear this all the time from small businesses," O'Toole said. "We have to make things simpler, less burdensome from a red tape standpoint."
If the Conservatives win the next election, O'Toole said, one of its first acts would be to review and simplify the tax code, likely lowering the rate for some specific taxes.
"That's important to do because every hesitation on business expansion or investment means fewer jobs," he said. "Two-thirds of Canadians work for a small- or medium-sized business. Most of your members qualify in that category.
"If we have all of them hire just one more person, that would basically accelerate our economic recovery post-Covide," he said. "We want to strategically lower some taxes to incentive hiring."
In the coming weeks, the Conservatives will outline their plan to help aid the recovery of the tourism business, O'Toole said.
"I know that Kelowna's tourism and hospitality sectors are key to your success, and we know it's been one of the hardest hit by the pandemic," O'Toole said.
The recent federal Liberal budget "barely addressed" the sectors, he said.
"The truth is, tourism and hospitality will actually be among the last sectors to fully recover post-Covid-19," he said.
O'Toole said the Liberals initial response to the COVID-19 pandemic was chaotic, haphazard and incompetent, with different government officials saying different things, and a laggardly approach to the vaccine rollout.
"It's been frustrating to see the United States and the United Kingdom and other countries being open for months," he said. "Arenas in the U.S. are filled for hockey playoffs, and only a few bums in seats in Canada."
O'Toole predicted an election would come soon. The Conservatives will present an election platform aimed at "building Canada up, not tearing it down", which he said was the approach favoured by the Liberals and NDP.