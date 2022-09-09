Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran gave some thought to cancelling his campaign kick-off speech following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, but he decided to go ahead with the event at a downtown brewery.
Several hundred people gathered Thursday night to hear Basran declare his intention to seek a third term of office. Basran noted the Queen’s passing at the start of his address but did not call for a moment’s silence.
Afterwards, in response to a question from a reporter, Basran said he had thought about cancelling the event but said a lot of preparation had gone into it.
“This event had been planned for several weeks in advance and given the close timeline of the filing deadline it was decided that it was best to move forward given the circumstances which were unfortunate, but this has been in the plans for a number of weeks,” he said.
Today is the day for people interested in running in the fall election to get their nomination paperwork into City Hall. Basran had been asked for months if he was going to run again, but he always said he had nothing to announce concerning his re-election intentions.
Asked Thursday why he waited almost to the last minute to say he was running again, Basran said: “It’s been a difficult couple of years, particularly going through the pandemic, and so I didn’t want to engage in any real campaigning through the summer because I wanted to enjoy that time with my family. My two kids are really important to me and I wanted to make sure I had a really good summer with them and not have the distraction of a campaign.”
The big Thursday evening crowd presented a sizable fundraising opportunity for Basran. An emcee for the event encouraged those in attendance to seek out Basran’s campaign manager, Wayne Pierce, to make a donation.
In the 2018 election, Basran raised the maximum allowable amount of $77,000. This year, the maximum spending for a Kelowna mayoral candidate, as set by Elections B.C., is $95,665.
“I’m confident I’ll be able to raise a significant amount towards that,” Basran said Thursday.