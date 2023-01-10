New council. New year. New hope for Kelowna Springs Golf Course. On Monday, at the first council meeting of the year, Coun. Luke Stack introduced a notice of motion to change the future designation of the course back to recreational from industrial.
On March 16, 2020, city planners told council during development of the 2040 Official Community Plan of a major opportunity for new industrial development at Kelowna Springs. So the OCP included the 43-hectare property for future industrial land use.
However, on July 25, 2022 after an impassioned plea by Coun. Stack, city council narrowly voted 4-3 to direct planning staff to prepare an OCP amendment to change the future designation of Kelowna Springs to recreational.
But on Aug. 22, 2022, Coun. Gail Given cast a tying vote, 4-4 so a resolution to change its future use failed.
Then-mayor Colin Basran and councillors Loyal Wooldridge, Ryan Donn and Maxine DeHart were in favour of industrial use. Joining Stack in opposition were councillors Maxine DeHart, Charlie Hodge and Mohini Singh. Coun. Brad Sieben declared a conflict of interest and didn't vote.
It will be debated next week and if successful this time, a public hearing will be held to receive input from Kelowna citizens on the OCP amendment.
“This bylaw was considered in August of 2022 but it did not move forward as there was not enough support at that time,” Stack told city council on Monday.
“When this motion is reintroduced to council, I will bring forward my comments on the importance of maintaining this property for private recreational use,” said Stack on Monday. “And I will address the issue of quality of life for Kelowna residents, the environmental comments related to climate change and natural resources, and the economic reasons related to the motion,”
The day after the July 25 council decision, mayoral candidate Tom Dyas, now mayor, issued a news release stating: “Residents have told me that they expect their next mayor to fight to save Kelowna Springs, and that’s what I will do,” he said.
“Leadership is about making difficult choices, and while we must plan for the growth Kelowna is going through, we have to be extremely thoughtful so that we don’t erode the amenities and lifestyles that have led people to call Kelowna home in the first place.
Kelowna Springs has been integral to the golf community since 1990.
Designed by renowned Canadian golf course architect Les Furber, Golf for Women magazine called it “one of the best semi-private golf courses in Canada,” which Stack used to bolster his argument in July.