The stiff sentence handed to an imposter social worker who took advantage of those in his care should send a message to the B.C. government to regulate the profession.
The British Columbia Association of Social Workers said on Monday it supports the jail sentence given Monday to Robert Riley Saunders by a BC Supreme Court Justice.
“Justice Steven Wilson sentenced Robert Riley Saunders to five years and, in doing so, recognized he acted in a premeditated manner, that his offences had a significant impact on the children and youth in his care, and that he took advantage of his position of power over the victims,” said BCASW President Michael Crawford.
“Saunders deprived youth of the resources they needed to succeed in life, particularly when they were leaving the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development. It didn’t need to be this way.”
The association is working to have the BC Social Workers Act amended to require that all social workers in B.C. be registered with the BC College of Social Workers.
It also wants the title “social worker” protected from use by anyone who is not properly regulated.
The association said the Ministry of Children and Family Development currently administers the Social Workers Act, and it maintains an exemption for its staff from the requirements of the Act that calls for all social workers to be registered.
The association said Saunders was not a social worker. Rather, he was hired by ministry staff “who failed to properly check his educational credentials.” His University of Manitoba social work degree was found to be forged.
“Had Saunders been required to apply for registration with the BC College of Social Workers prior to being hired by MCFD, the College’s strict vetting process would have caught his fraudulent educational credentials, refused him registration, and MCFD would not have hired him, sparing dozens of children and youth from the consequences of his criminal behaviour,” said Crawford.
“Registered social workers are committed to a strong code of ethics, adhere to clearly defined practice standards, and have their practice overseen by their peers through the regulatory college.”
The association said the “deeply flawed BC Social Workers Act” allowed Saunders to refer to himself as a social worker, which leads to confusion among the public about the role of social workers – and it significantly affects trust.