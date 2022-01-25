New roads shouldn’t take a back seat in Kelowna’s long-range transportation plan, a city councillor says.
Although the plan has a key goal of reducing private vehicle use in the next 20 years, Coun. Brad Sieben says some new roads are nevertheless vital for getting people where they need and want to go.
And while he endorsed efforts to get more people to ride transit, walk, and cycle more, Sieben said the city should recognize the ongoing reliance many residents will place on their own cars and trucks, both gas-powered and electric.
“We know, when we’ve got a topography like we do, with hilly suburbs, a vehicle is going to be the most practical option, which is acknowledged in the report, it’s just what type of vehicle will it be in the future,” Sieben said during Monday’s council meeting.
“We want people to shift (their transportation habits) where they can, but we have to be realistic and realize it’s not going to happen everywhere,” he said. “And there are certain areas where future road connections are key for the flow of traffic, both for gas vehicles and electric vehicles.”
Some examples of such key road improvements, outlined in the report, are upgrades to Glenmore Road, Frost Road in the Mission, and extension of Clement Avenue from Spall Road to Highway 33.
Coun. Luke Stack agreed some new roads are vital but also noted the plan contains 21 specific transit-related objectives and 41 bicycle-related objectives.
“There was a day when none of the bike lanes would even have been considered,” Stack said. “There’s been a very big shift in how we think about getting around and I think this plan captures that big movement.”
Mayor Colin Basran said the plan struck a good balance accommodating the needs of drivers, transit users, pedestrians, and cyclists.
“As we are all very well aware, certainly transportation is very top of mind with our residents,” Basran said. “I think we’ve found a great balance given how unique our community is in its topography and given past decisions of how we’ve built our community but also recognizing we need to do things differently.”