New highrises are being proposed for a vacant 8.5 acre property near downtown Westbank, city councillors will hear tonight.
The landowner is interested in buildings taller than six storeys for a variety of reasons, municipal staff say.
“The rationale is that it is more practical to construct buildings above six storeys, and since the site is so large, a transition to existing buildings can be accommodated,” reads part of a report going to council tonight on the updating of West Kelowna’s official community plan.
“Increased building heights would also allow for more design flexibility and additional amenity space,” the report states.
The area being eyed for highrise development is at the southern end of Elliott Road, with the western edge being the Powers Creek ravine.
Other public comments received so far in the updating of the OCP include reducing the scope of the planned commercial areas in Smith Creek and Shannon Lake to reflect the focus on developing housing in these areas and expanding the boundary of the West Kelowna business park.
A new draft official community plan will be presented to city council later this year.