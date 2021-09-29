A prominent Westbank First Nation member says she won’t celebrate Canada’s first Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
Kelly Derrickson, a recording artist and the daughter of WFN Grand Chief Ron Derrickson, says the very name of the day is wrong.
“There is no truth,” she said. “It’s like lie after lie covered up by another lie. Call it what it is, call it ‘We are Continuing to Lie About Reconciliating Day.’”
Day of Truth and Reconciliation is a federal holiday intended to mark Canada’s troubled relationship with its first peoples every Sept. 30. It was created, in part, after remains of what are believed to be 215 children were found in unmarked graves at the site of the former Kamloops residential school earlier this year.
Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission says there may be as many as 6,000 unmarked graves across the country, most on the sites of former schools run by Christian churches.
Derrickson said there has been no seizure of documents from the churches that ran the schools so Indigenous people can get the true number of children lost.
“The only event that the Indigenous have felt any justice is when some of the churches have been burned down,” she said, referring to a spate of church fires on Indigenous land this year.
Sept. 30 will be like a funeral for Indigenous people, Derrickson said.
“It’s a day our people need to mourn,” she said. “But it’s not enough and it won’t be enough until all the truth has been told and justice is done or until every church is burned to the ground.”
When news of the unmarked graves in Kamloops came out, Derrickson was watching with her father.
“I’ve only seen him cry a few times in my life and he was weeping,” she said.
Yet, while the number of unmarked graves at residential schools across Canada has grown, the story seems to have disappeared, Derrickson said.
“It has been shushed completely and put under the rug,” she said. “It makes me angry.”
Indigenous people are quiet and stoic, said Derrickson, and many don’t want to re-live the abuse by talking about it, which makes it easier for governments to sweep under the rug.
“We can’t forget about it,” she said. “We have to have justice.”
She also noted there are countless missing and murdered Indigenous men, women and children whose cases are not being investigated.
“If we talk about Truth and Reconciliation Day, to me truth means bringing out all the truth, everything, and reconciliation means reconciling all the facts and all the complaints, all the sorrows that our people have suffered,” she said. “They stripped us of our culture and took away everything we owned including our land.”
Derrickson recorded a 2017 song called All I See is Red (10 Little Indians) about abuse in residential schools long before the discovery in Kamloops. She’s working on new music to reach more people.
“We’ve always known about these tragedies that have been going on, but nothing’s ever been done about it,” she said.