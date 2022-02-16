Artists interested in earning a $12,000 commission from the City of Kelowna for a project that celebrates “social inclusion” can now put forward their ideas for consideration.
Applications for the Artist in Residence program are now being accepted. Two online information sessions about the program will be held, on March 2 and 3.
The artist who eventually gets the commission, to be executed over a period of 10 weeks, will be paid $12,000. Despite its name, the Artist in Residence program is not a live-in residency.
Last year’s Artist in Residence was Lady Dia, a Lozi woman from Bartoseland, a kingdom in an area of Southern Africa that claims independence from Zambia.