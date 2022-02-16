Lady Dia
Lady Dia was the City of Kelowna's Artist in Residence in 2021. Applications for this year's program are now being accepted.

 

 City of Kelowna

Artists interested in earning a $12,000 commission from the City of Kelowna for a project that celebrates “social inclusion” can now put forward their ideas for consideration.

Applications for the Artist in Residence program are now being accepted. Two online information sessions about the program will be held, on March 2 and 3.

Submissions must be focused on "creating a work of art that addresses the topic of social inclusion", Christine McWillis, the city's cultural services manager, said in a Wednesday release.

The artist who eventually gets the commission, to be executed over a period of 10 weeks, will be paid $12,000. Despite its name, the Artist in Residence program is not a live-in residency.

Last year’s Artist in Residence was Lady Dia, a Lozi woman from Bartoseland, a kingdom in an area of Southern Africa that claims independence from Zambia.

Her project was to create programming for children and teens to “listen to the voices of others and understand the role of one’s own voice in the greater community”, the City of Kelowna website states.