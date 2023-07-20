Tired Out: Helping divert tires from the landfill

By Jeff McDonald
Special to The Daily Courier
Kids enjoying the swings and slides and climbing apparatus in playgrounds around the Okanagan don’t know and don’t care, but often the surfaces they’re playing on come from recycled tires.
You know those crumb rubber surfaces when you walk on them: they’re colourful, slightly soft and springy, and compared to asphalt playground surfaces, much kinder to the small knees and elbows when children fall on them, as they inevitably do.
Crumb rubber is fine granules of rubber used to make not just those playground surfaces, but also athletic tracks and recreational flooring, mats and ﬂooring for farms and factories, additives for rubberized asphalt, and even landscaping mulch.
Playgrounds in Kelowna’s Mission Creek Regional Park, Vernon’s Polson Park, and at YMCA of Southern Interior locations are a few of the places where you can walk or play knowing that a recycling success story is at your feet, says Rosemary Sutton, executive director of Tire Stewardship B.C.
“Very often when you mention a playground to somebody they say, yes, we’ve been on that rubber surface playground,” said Sutton.
“People go to their tire retailer and drive away with four new tires and most of the population are not thinking about what happens with the old ones. We’re trying to create that awareness and education from the perspective that people can actually see that that tire is coming back into their community.”
Tire Stewardship B.C. is a not-for-profit society formed in 2003 by industry groups to accept responsibility for the provincial scrap tires recycling program.
The Tire & Rubber Association of Canada, Retail Council of Canada, Western Canada Tire Dealers and New Car Dealers Association of B.C. are members.
Tire Stewardship’s community grant program promotes the use and beneﬁt of recycled tire products, and can provide grants to groups or communities that want to use recycled tire products for projects, like playgrounds or running tracks.
Since 1991, over 100 million tires have been recycled in B.C., and about five million more are recycled every year at a facility in Abbotsford.
Sutton said collection events like the one held in Kelowna each September bring in a lot of scrap tires.
Tire Stewardship B.C. works with the Regional District of Central Okanagan and Duka Environmental Services to organize it and last year people dropped off over 1,200 old tires. “We always get a huge response to that,” said Sutton.
This year’s event is on Sept. 9 at Okanagan College in Kelowna. Dropping off a tire is free at the event, but Sutton pointed out that most of the hundreds of return-to-retailer locations around the province will take old tires any time of the year, free of charge, if they’re not on rims.
The location finder on the Tire Stewardship B.C. website at tsbc.ca shows 31 locations around Kelowna and West Kelowna that will take car, light truck and motorcycle tires.
Clearly it’s not hard to get rid of old and damaged tires. So why do you often see them dumped in ditches or in the forest off backcountry roads in the Okanagan? Kane Blake wishes he knew.
Blake is president of the Okanagan Forest Task Force, a group of outdoor enthusiasts concerned over illegal dumping in forests, recreational areas and along the shores of natural waterways.
“That’s a good question and I don’t have the answer. We find tires on trails, forest service roads and in creeks, and they range in size from small to very, very large,” he said. “There’s not many forest service roads I can go down where there isn’t one sitting in the ditch.”
Some of those tires may have been discarded there before Tire Stewardship B.C. made recycling them so easy.
Blake also said it’s possible for someone who has a flat tire in the backcountry to mistakenly leave the damaged tire behind, but for the amount of tires his group pulls out of Okanagan forests each year – 150 to 200 tires – they know it’s more than forgetfulness.
The task force has removed about 687,000 pounds of garbage from Okanagan forests since it formed in 2016, but Blake says that amount is just the tip of the iceberg. As far as tires go, Blake’s message to people who use the backcountry is simple.
“If you came in with that tire, leave with that tire,” he said.