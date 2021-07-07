Harmony Honda has helped a young immigrant family by gifting them with a set of keys to their own vehicle.
Recently, the dealership gifted a couple and their six-month old son, with a 2012 Honda Civic.
This couple left their home country in 2015 and found themselves facing challenges in Europe. They then found themselves trapped, like so many, when the coronavirus made international travel a daunting challenge.
It was during their time in Europe that the young couple connected with The Salvation Army and when Renew Church in West Kelowna agreed to sponsor their journey to Canada.
The congregation rallied and raised the funds necessary to see their safe voyage and support their first year in Canada.
During the wait to immigrate, the couple found out they were expecting, complicating the process. But the Renew Church family persisted and supported them in every way possible.
A baby boy was born on Jan. 8. In the beginning there were health challenges, but he’s thriving now. is parents are taking English classes and his dad is a skilled tradesman taking work where he can find it.
Rob Henson, pastor for Renew Church in West Kelowna, reached out to Harmony Honda’s President Manse Binkley and shared the young family’s story.
Binkley took stock of his used car inventory and selected a suitable, reliable, and safe car to meet the family’s needs.
“This is a young family trying to improve their life” said Binkley. “They are new to Canada and have already faced so many challenges and hardships in their journey, it’s time they catch a break.”
Relying on public transit has been less than ideal for the family.
The young couple are so thankful for this car. They say it will change their lives and they are committed to giving back to the new community they call home.
“I have witnessed a lot of happy customers leave our lot” said Binkley, “but this one was a little more special.”