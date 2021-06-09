West Kelowna city councillors are excited about plans for the community's first city hall.
Mayor Gord Milsom is even losing sleep over the project.
"I had a hard time sleeping last night I was so excited," Milsom said at Tuesday's council meeting, when staff presented a report on how the public will be consulted on some design elements for the $18 million city hall.
"Our first city hall (will) be a building we can all be proud of," Milsom said. "It's the city hall of the future."
The four-storey, $18 million building, to include a new library, will be built at the corner of Dobbin Road (Highway 97 northbound) and Old Okanagan Highway in central Westbank.
"It's an exciting time for West Kelowna," Coun. Stephen Johnston said. "It's going to be a powerhouse amenity for the community."
"It's amazing to see this project come together," added Coun. Rick de Jong.
In 2016, West Kelowna residents twice turned down plans for a new city hall. The first rejection was in the form of a counter-petition, which drew almost 4,000 signatures. That forced the city to hold a referendum, which was also defeated.
But Milsom said the city's population had grown by 10,000 people since then and the need for a new purpose-built city hall had only increased.
The municipality's current premises, a mix of owned and leased properties, are "inefficient and tired", Milsom said.
Many West Kelowna residents don't even realize the city's main municipal offices are located next to the Mount Boucherie recreation centre, Milsom said, a location he said was always meant to be temporary.
In the next few weeks, the public will be consulted on some design elements of the new city hall, such as what kind of lighting and landscaping should be used.
"We need your input and your insight," said Coun. Jason Friesen.
City manager Paul Gipps says more substantial questions, such as the project cost, location, and size are "not open to consultation" because city councillors have already decided those issues.
Plans are to have the building completed by the end of next year.