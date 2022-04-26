Ten-dollar-a-day-child care has come to two Central Okanagan daycares run by BGC Okanagan.
The daycares are in Rutland and West Kelowna.
The new rates mean daycare will cost no more than $200 a month for children enrolled in full days (four hours or more) Monday-Friday, the organization said in a news release.
““BGC Okanagan (formerly Boys and Girls Clubs) is elated to partner with the province to become a $10 a day site,” said Kirstie Blanleil, the organization’s director of operations.
The Rutland location, has 16 spaces for children three to five years old and 40 spaces for school-age children. The West Kelowna location on Webber Road has 16 spaces for children ages three to five years old.
The new rates came into effect on April 1.
Through a deal with the federal government, the province is phasing in $10-a-day childcare.