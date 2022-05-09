Higher water rates are coming for the owners of three Kelowna golf courses.
But the new charges will still be below comparable fees and charges that apply to golf courses in areas served by the City of Vernon, Black Mountain Irrigation District, and Glenmore-Ellison Improvement District, city councillors heard Monday.
In the past, the Harvest Golf Club, Orchard Greens, and Gallaghers Canyon/Pinnacle were served by the South East Kelowna Irrigation District, which was taken over by the city. They paid water rates based on an agricultural classification.
A public consultation process found little support for keeping golf courses at an agricultural water rate, council heard.
The new rates will be phased in and, by 2024, could be between 20 and 22 cents per cubic metre.
Council heard estimates from staff that Gallagher’s could wind up paying about $11,000 more annually, while Orchard Greens may pay several thousand more, and the Harvest Golf Club’s fees may not change much since much of its property is active farmland and so qualifies for the lower rate.
Coun. Brad Sieben said he wasn't impressed with the fact that the golf course owners would have found out only on Friday what the new higher rates were proposed to be.
"There should have been more dialogue on this," Sieben said, adding golf courses are major employers and contribute significantly to the city's economy and tourist trade.
In response, water operations manager Andrew Weremy said: "The city does not typically consult on rates because we pretty much know the answer: Keep them down."
Sieben and some other councillors wanted the matter deferred but a majority said the higher rates were justified, particularly given the system has been completely rebuilt at enormous cost to improve service and reliability.
"I see no advantage to deferring this," Coun. Gail Given said. "It's important that we move forward. . . It's a reasonable price compared to what others are paying in the Valley."