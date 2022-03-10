Housing starts in the Thompson-Okanagan region were up 50% in 2021 over 2020 but were still shy of record levels set in 2018.
Work on almost 4,900 new housing units started last year, well above the 3,259 starts in 2020.
While the flurry of construction reflects demand, it also helps to moderate housing prices, the Chartered Professional Accountants of B.C. say in a new report.
“Housing construction in the region provides significant economic activity and boosts our housing supply, which is crucial for affordability, says Karen Christiansen, a partner at MNP LLP in Kelowna.
One third of the new housing units were single-family homes while the rest were a mix of townhomes, rental suites, and condos.
The record year for home starts in the Thompson-Okanagan region was 2018, when work on 5,070 new units began. In 2019, there were 3,996 housing starts.
The great majority of the Thompson-Okanagan’s new housing starts were in Kelowna. Last year, 3,200 new homes - two-thirds of the regional total - were approved in Kelowna.
It was the busiest construction year ever seen in Kelowna, with the total value of building permits topping $1 billion for the first time, coming in at $1.2 billion.
With future construction trends dependent on many factors, such as interest rates and the overall economy, top city planner Ryan Smith said in an interview last month that 2022 was already shaping up to be another record-breaker.
“We expect as busy a year as last year, if not busier,” he said.
In the new report, called B.C. Check-Up: Invest, the chartered accountants also say there was an inventory of $18.9 billion worth in major projects in the third quarter of 2021, a drop of 2.6% compared to the third quarter of 2020.
The decline was due mainly to the completion of some major projects, such as the integration of two previously independent water systems with Kelowna’s publicly-owned water utility, the massive Lakestone residential area in Lake Country, and a downtown Kelowna high-rise.