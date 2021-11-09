This year is on track to be one of the deadliest ever for Kelowna in the ongoing illegal drug overdose crisis.
Fifty people died between January and September from an illegal drug overdose, the BC Coroners Service reported Tuesday.
If that trend continues from October through December, Kelowna would end up recording about 68 such deaths in 2021, second only to 73 overdose deaths that occurred in 2017.
Kelowna has accounted for almost half the 116 illegal overdose deaths to have occurred so far this year across the Okanagan. The record year for overdose deaths in the Valley was also 2017, when there were 155 such fatalities.
In Penticton, there have been 18 illegal drug overdose deaths so far this year, with the rate of such fatalities already being the highest on record, at 59 deaths per 100,000 of population.
There have been 22 illegal drug overdose deaths so far this year in Vernon, and the rate of such fatalities in that city is also the highest it has ever been, at 44.8 per 100,000 of population.
Across B.C., 1,534 people died of an illegal drug overdose between January and the end of September. That is the highest ever recorded in the first nine months of any year.
Fentanyl and its analogues were detected in 84% of all illegal drug deaths, and the number of such fatalities involving carfentanil has doubled from 2020.
"Our province is in the sixth year of this public health emergency, and the death rate due to toxic drugs has never been higher," chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a release.
The B.C. government has asked the federal government to decriminalize possession of some currently illegal drugs, like cocaine and heroin, for personal use.
"Criminalizing those who use substances has done nothing to address this complex health issue and has resulted in greater suffering and marginalization," Lapointe said. "How many more deaths are we willing to accept to maintain drug policies and laws that have no basis in evidence?"