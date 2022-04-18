A central registry is being created to help hundreds of Ukrainian refugees expected to arrive in Kelowna in the coming weeks.
About two dozen families from Ukraine are already believed to have come to the Central Okanagan since Russia launched its invasion in late February. Exact numbers are hard to determine, however, since most of those arrivals are staying with family members as they get settled and look for work.
“The next big wave of newcomers will probably be people without any particular family ties to Kelowna,” Sofia Kozachenko, a volunteer who’s involved with settlement efforts, said Monday in an interview.
“They’re going to need a lot of help and support from the community, and that’s why we want to get this central registry set up as soon as possible,” Kozachenko said. “We’re working on this right now. It’s our first priority.
“We want to take things step-by-step, make it less stressful for people who’ve already gone through an incredible amount of trauma, helping them to settle here as quickly as we can,” she said. “We want to do everything we can to make them feel welcome.”
Kozachenko is the leader of a group of several local volunteer and church organizations making plans to help Ukrainian refugees adapt to life in Canada. It has been using the working name ‘Temporary Displaced Ukrainians in Kelowna’ but a formal name will be agreed soon.
Some have suggested about 800 Ukrainians might eventually settle in the Kelowna area, joining the 14,000 local people who identified themselves as being of Ukrainian descent in the 2016 Census.
But there’s no way to know for sure, Kozachenko said, until the resettlement process actually begins to play out in larger numbers.
“There’s a big bottleneck in the paperwork, just because of the sheer numbers of people,” Kozachenko said.
The 2016 census found there were 94,900 people of Ukrainian descent among Metro Vancouver’s population of 2.4 million, and about 230,000 people of Ukrainian descent among the total provincial population of 4.6 million.
“Vancouver is concerned that they’re not going to have enough resources and some of the refugees would be better off spreading further into the Interior,” Kozachenko said.