There is no prospect of Interior Health taking over operation of a soon-to-close care home run by Westbank First Nation, family members of residents have been told.
But IH representatives say they hope to accommodate family members' preferences as to where the current residents of Pine Acres will be transferred.
A meeting was held Wednesday at Pine Acres to discuss the closure of the care home, set for early January, and to provide family members with information on how the relocation of residents will be undertaken.
Media were not permitted to attend.
Sheryl Theessen, whose husband Chuck has lived at Pine Acres for almost seven years and who attended the meeting, said she believed most of the concerns that were brought up were "answered to everyone's satisfaction".
Over the next few weeks, Theessen said Thursday, Interior Health will be talking with family members about the relocation process.
"Interior Health gave the impression that everyone will find a new home as there are currently empty beds within the health authority, and IH hopes to accommodate each family's preference for placement," Theessen said.
Many of those at the Wednesday meeting expressed the hope their family member who now lives at Pine Acres would be able to transfer to another care home on the Westside, rather than be moved to Kelowna or elsewhere, Theesen said.
Some people at the meeting asked if there was any chance Interior Health or another operator might take over Pine Acres, which has been run by the WFN through a government contract since the 1980s.
"The answer to that was a very definite no," Theessen said.
WFN Chief Chris Derickson last week announced the closure of Pine Acres, saying it was due in large part to staffing difficulties caused by the government's requirement that all care home workers be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Pine Acres has 63 beds, 20 of which are reserved for Indigenous people. Derrickson said last week there had been a "notable trend" of fewer and fewer WFN members living at Pine Acres in recent years.