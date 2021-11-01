Thirty-two people in the Okanagan, including 12 in Kelowna, died of extreme heat last summer, the BC Coroners' Service says.
Across B.C., 595 people, mostly seniors, died from the heat during a record-setting week of hot temperatures in late June and early July.
Ninety-five percent of those who succumbed to the heat died inside their own homes, the B.C. Corners Service says.
Most of the heat-related deaths occurred between June 25 and July 1, when a heat dome entrenched over most of B.C. sent temperatures skyrocketing to levels never seen before.
In Kelowna, the hottest day ever was recorded on June 29, when the temperature reached 45.6 C. The same day, the all-time Canadian record was set in Lytton, at 49.6 C.
"The B.C. Coroners Service is committed to gathering as much information as possible about each of these deaths to inform future, evidence-based prevention efforts," chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a statement released Monday.
"By identifying patterns and factors in the tragic deaths that occurred unexpectedly last summer, our province will be in a better position to prevent future similar tragedies," Lapointe said.
Three-quarters of the 595 heat-related deaths occurred in either the Fraser Health or Coastal Health regions, where many buildings are not air conditioned. People over the age of 70 accounted for 69% of the deaths.
Cities with the highest number of deaths were Vancouver at 99, Surrey at 67, and Burnaby at 63.
Kelowna's 12 heat-related deaths were the 11th highest in B.C. There were 14 heat-related deaths in Kamloops and five in Vernon. No statistics were given for Penticton.
No heat-related deaths among children were reported anywhere in B.C.
Across the Interior Health region, there were 64 heat-related deaths between June 25 and July 1.