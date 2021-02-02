Norm Letnick was the runaway leader in campaign spending among Kelowna and Vernon candidates in last fall's provincial election.
Letnick, re-elected as Liberal MLA in the riding of Kelowna-Lake Country, had "total inflows" to his campaign of $86,562, according to campaign financial statements now available on the B.C. Elections website.
That amount dwarfed the income reported by other candidates in greater Kelowna and Vernon, including other Liberal contenders.
Liberal Renee Merrifield in Kelowna-Mission had total campaign income of $36,288, and Ben Stewart's campaign income in Kelowna West was $31,093.
All three LIberal candidates were elected with comfortable margins on Oct. 24.
But having considerable funds to run a campaign was no guarantee of victory. In Vernon-Monashee, the highest campaign income, at $48,311, was reported by incumbent Liberal MLA Eric Foster.
But Foster was defeated by NDP challenger Harwinder Sandhu, whose campaign income was a fraction of his, at just $6,993.
Although the NDP won the provincial election, one of their Kelowna candidates spent next-to-nothing on his campaign, and one of them spent less than a Green candidate.
In Kelowna-Lake Country, NDP contender Justin Kulik reported total campaign income of $613 but total expenditures of $977. In Kelowna-Mission, Krystal Smith had total campaign income of $4,525, less than half that reported by Green contender Amanda Poon, at $10,985.
Kulik was a university student and Smith does not live in Kelowna.
In Kelowna West, NDP candidate Spring Hawes reported total campaign income of $4,037, and total expenditures of $3,535.
Here are the campaign incomes and expenditures for some other local candidates:
- John Janmaat, Greens, Kelowna-Lake Country - $4,975, $4,740
- Peter Truch, Greens, Kelowna West, $3,950, $3,191
- Kyle Delfing, BC Conservative, Vernon Monashee, $3,710, $3,600
- Kelli Westgate, Greens, Vernon Monashee, $9,698, $9,716