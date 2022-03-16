There are 999 homeless people in the Central Okanagan, a new provincial report says.
The estimate - compiled with reference to existing government databases - is three times higher than has been determined by previous attempts to physically count the number of people sleeping rough in Kelowna.
To generate homeless estimates for each area of the province, the government analyzed its own anonymized data on welfare recipients, and the users of various shelter and health programs.
The report, said to be the first of its kind in Canada, gives a reliable picture of where homeless people live in B.C. and whether their homelessness was short-term or chronic, the government says.
“If our plan to prevent and address homelessness across the province is to be successful, we’ll need information about where the work needs to be done to get people inside and prevent people from becoming homeless in the first place,” Housing Minister David Eby said in a Wednesday release.
More reliable information on the extent of homelessness in various places around B.C. should help drive changes in the way the problem is addressed, he says.
“We’ll be able to transition from reacting to a particular housing crisis, to being able to prevent chronic homelessness in the first place. That’s a big deal, and this information makes it possible,” Eby said.
Greater Vancouver has an estimated 10,000 homeless people, the new report says, by far the most in B.C. The Fraser Valley and the Capital region have the second- and third-highest numbers of homeless people.
In the Central Okanagan, the new report says 0.45% of the Central Okanagan’s population of 222,000 people are homeless. That equates to 999 people.
An in-person count of homeless people in Kelowna in the spring of 2020 found there were 297 people sleeping rough.
Across B.C., 23,000 British Columbia experienced homelessness in 2019, the report states.
Previous in-person counts of the homeless were “known to be undercounts”, the government release states, given the practical difficulty of reaching everyone sleeping rough during what are typically single-night enumeration exercises involving volunteers.
On a per-capita basis, the highest homeless rates are in Fraser-Fort George, the Cariboo, and Alberni-Clayoquot.