Beach holiday 7

Despite cloudy conditions today and the chance of rain in the next few days, beach umbrellas should once again dot Kelowna beaches with forecast highs in the low 30 Cs next week and plenty of sunshine.

 Daily Courier file photo
Drizzle has been added to the sizzle for Kelowna's short-term weather forecast.
 
The chance of rain has been elevated to 40 percent for Thursday through Saturday from the mainly dry conditions that were predicted a few days ago.
 
However, expected accumulations are less than one millimetre a day, according to The Weather Network.
 
Temperatures will remain warm, with 34 C forecast for Wednesday, 33 C on both Thursday and Friday, and 30 C on Saturday.
 
After a slight one-day cooldown, to 26 C on Sunday, temperatures will rebound into the 33-35 C range all next week with the chance of precipitation put at just 10% each day.