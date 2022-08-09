Drizzle has been added to the sizzle for Kelowna's short-term weather forecast.
The chance of rain has been elevated to 40 percent for Thursday through Saturday from the mainly dry conditions that were predicted a few days ago.
However, expected accumulations are less than one millimetre a day, according to The Weather Network.
Temperatures will remain warm, with 34 C forecast for Wednesday, 33 C on both Thursday and Friday, and 30 C on Saturday.
After a slight one-day cooldown, to 26 C on Sunday, temperatures will rebound into the 33-35 C range all next week with the chance of precipitation put at just 10% each day.