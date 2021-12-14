A retaining wall that supports the dock at Peachland’s popular Swim Bay is at risk of failure and needs a $120,000 fix-up, town staff say.
High lake levels last spring scoured the shore underneath the wall and left it compromised.
“Although the wall has not yet failed, it is significantly undermined and is structurally at risk of failure,” town staff write in a report going to town council tonight.
The estimated repair cost of $120,000 will be funded entirely from taxation as the province turned down a request for financial help.
Other capital projects planned by the town for 2022 include $150,000 for a study on a new firehall planned for the corner of Highway 97 and 13th Street, another $40,000 to finish the long-delayed children’s waterpark which has already seen its budget increased from $428,000 to $593,000, and $400,000 to build 350 metres of new sidewalk along Princeton Avenue between Columbia Avenue and Somerset Avenue.
The proposed expense of $120,000 to fix the undermined retaining walls at Swim Bay is in addition to ongoing $850,000 project to recover the town’s lakeshore from the harmful effects of a hasty decision in the spring of 2017 to dump giant boulders along the waterfront as a flood protection measure.
Much of the material, known as riprap, is “ineffective and dangerous”, community services director Cheryl Wiebe says.
In many places, the boulders block easy public access to the lakeshore, raise safety concerns, and potentially affect tourism because of their unsightliness, Wiebe says.
A better way to provide flood protection, she says, involves a “bio-engineered approach” using strategically-placed anchored logs to blunt the erosive power of high water levels.
The ongoing beach reclamation project is complicated, however, by the number of special approvals that must be obtained by a variety of federal and provincial departments, Wiebe says.