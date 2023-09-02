BRIDGING A GAP: A pedestrian bridge that tripled in price has divided Kelowna city councillors, in more ways than one

Animated discussion about a long-sought pedestrian bridge over Harvey Avenue illustrated divisions and frustrations among Kelowna city councillors this week.
Tempers frayed somewhat when debate veered from the polite to the personal among councillors as they grappled with the project’s soaring cost.
The discussion referenced old controversies but also hinted at disputes that may play out during this council’s remaining three years in office.
Estimated to cost $4.4 million four years ago, the pedestrian bridge over the highway from the Central Green residential development to Bertram Street in downtown Kelowna is now pegged at more than $12 million.
Measured against the city’s vast financial resources, the amount is peanuts. But it’s one of those issues that involves a seemingly straightforward project, the cost of which has ballooned so much that it genuinely aggravates politicians and members of the public who feel it typifies the way in which local government is unwilling or incapable of exercising sensible cost control.
And, lurking in the background, must surely be concern that if a $4.4 million bridge has turned into a $12.1 million one, what might be the final tally for the planned rebuild of the Parkinson Recreation Centre and some associated projects.
That project is currently estimated to cost $180 million for the new building, $62 million for site work, $36 million for new activity centres in Glenmore and the Mission, and $4.5 million for improvements to the Rutland Recreation Park.
(All these projects have been bundled together in a massive $241.3 million borrowing initiative that is now being put to voters through the alternate approval process. The city plans to use a combination of reserves and grants to fund the remaining $46.1 million.)
The surprising but revealing discussion at Kelowna City Hall on Monday about the cost of the pedestrian bridge and its funding formula was sparked by a provocative question from Coun. Ron Cannan.
“Who negotiated the agreement on behalf of the city?” Cannan asked. He believes the bridge will be mainly used by residents of Central Green, a privately-built residential complex with 625 homes at the southwest
corner of Harvey and Richter Street.
Cannan’s suggestion was that the site’s developers, Stober Group and Mission Group, should have paid for the bridge, the construction of which was a requirement set by the Ministry of Transportation, which has authority over some planning decisions that affect the highway corridor.
City manager Doug Gilchrist responded the city agreed to pay for the bridge’s construction before developers were invited to submit proposals for the Central Green site: “Therefore, it became our burden to carry.”
“So we basically negotiated a poor agreement then,” Cannan shot back. “We are eating the cost for a project (the bridge) that is being driven by private development.”
Cannan’s suggestion the city botched the bridge-funding process upset those councillors who were around back when the plan was struck more than a decade ago.
“I really beg to differ,” said Coun. Mohini Singh, saying the city had to agree to pay for the bridge to get developers interested in building on Central Green. “At the time this project went ahead, it was a time when things were not moving in the city. At the time, it was a good deal, I’m sorry.”
“All those people who moved into Central Green had the expectation that they would have an overpass into downtown,” said Coun. Luke Stack. “Central Green is and has been a very successful project.”
For his part, Coun. Charlie Hodge expressed frustration with what he believed was Mayor Tom Dyas’ effort to prevent him from fully explaining his opposition to the bridge proposal. Hodge, who often participates remotely because of health issues, suggested it wasn’t the first time he’d been cut off by Dyas.
“I’ll go away, Mr. Mayor. Obviously, you don’t want it,” said Hodge, looking and sounding exasperated. “We normally have a tradition of speaking about how we vote on issues. I find it interesting that sometimes we don’t. And on a controversial issue like this that has gone on for years, whether I repeat myself or not isn’t the point.”
“The point of the matter is that we all have a different point of view,” Hodge said. “But I’m not going to battle with you all the time about it. Forget it. It doesn’t matter.”
Dyas said he was “quite comfortable” hearing from Hodge so long as he had something new to say.
Cannan’s motion to delay a decision on the bridge pending more discussion with the province went down to a narrow defeat. He was supported by councillors Hodge, Rick Webber, and Gord Lovegrove, but opposed by Dyas and councillors Stack, Singh, Maxine DeHart, and Loyal Wooldridge.
The general feeling among the majority of councillors is that the bridge cost would only go up in the future, and that another delay might actually cost lives.
‘’I don’t like the fact that it’s $12 million but my biggest concern is the safety of the residents who are crossing the highway,” Dyas said. “I don’t care if it happens to be an additional $5 million. If it saves one life, to me it’s worth it.”
The new Bertram Street overpass will surely be well-used by the people living in Central Green.
New government regulations require such structures to have no more than a five per cent grade, so people in manually-powered wheelchairs can use them, compared to the eight per cent grade at the overpass near the Parkinson Recreation Centre.
That five per cent requirement means the Bertram overpass will have long access ramps on either side of the highway.
And it will be located about 100 metres west of the Harvey-Richter Street intersection, where one north-south pedestrian crosswalk will remain even after the pedestrian overpass opens late next year.
It could well be that many people heading to downtown from neighbourhoods south of the city will use the bridge. Or they may simply continue to wait the 90 or so seconds it typically takes to get a Walk signal to cross the highway at either Richter Street or Ellis Street, rather than embark on a detour to go up and over the highway on the overpass.