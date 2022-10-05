A judge’s decision denying a Kelowna pastor the right to challenge the constitutionality of a ban on church services will be appealed.
Pastor Arthur Lucier of the Harvest Church was given a $2,300 ticket in January 2021 for holding an in-person church service. At the time, such gatherings were prohibited on order of provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as a way of limiting the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Lucier tried to fight the ticket on constitutional grounds, saying there was no medical data or science that supported restrictions against church services while gyms, restaurants, stores, and schools were allowed to remain open.
Provincial court judge Clarke Burnett last month dismissed Lucier’s challenge, saying he should have personally asked Henry to reconsider her ban on church services, and that his failure to do so meant he could not raise constitutional questions about the health order.
But Lucier’s lawyer, Marty Moore of the Calgary-based Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, said in a Wednesday release announcing the appeal that Henry had received many such requests from other pastors.
Many of the requests received no response at all, Moore said. In May 2021, Henry’s office announced that no such requests would be entertained because “the time and expertise to consider them has become beyond her capacity to manage and would require resources which are better directed at assessing and responding to the health of the public as a whole”.
So even if Lucier had been among those pastors who wrote to Henry asking for church services to resume, Moore says, he would not have received any response.
“(Burnett’s) decision failed to address the reality that the residents of B.C. affected by Dr. Henry’s health orders could not possibly receive due consideration of their personal requests for her to consider her order,” Moore said.
“If the decision is allowed to stand, B.C. residents facing charges for allegedly violating the public health orders while exercising their Charter rights would be deprived of their ability to defend themselves based on the Charter,” Moore said. “This decision will be challenged on appeal.”