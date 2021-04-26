Cases of COVID-19 were reported Sunday at Mount Boucherie Secondary School.
Central Okanagan Public Schools didn’t say in a news release whether it was students, staff members or someone else who contracted the virus.
But they did say the people are self-isolating at home and anyone potentially exposed will be contacted by Interior Health.
On Friday, COVID cases were reported at Const. Neil Bruce Middle School, North Glenmore Elementary and Central school.
Cases were reported Saturday at Black Mountain Elementary, George Elliot Secondary and Kelowna Secondary.