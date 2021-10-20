A brighter night sky than usual may be apparent at Big White over the next week.
Filming of 'The Christmas Star', a made-for-TV movie, began Tuesday and will continue till next Thursday.
"The area may appear brighter than usual with our set lighting in the evenings," says a note from Jacob Wideman, the film's location manager, distributed to Big White residents.
The film-making activities should cause minimal disruption, Wideman says, particularly since the film "does not involve any stunts, special effects, or loud noises".
As part of the production, parts of Big White will be turned into a "Winter Wonderland", Wideman says. But since there is currently no snow at Big White where filming will take place, artificial snow will be used, he says.
"Please refrain from stepping on any fake snow or touching decorations when possible so as best to preserve it for our filming," Wideman asks residents.