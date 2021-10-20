Big White

Parts of Big White are being transformed into a 'Winter Wonderland' for a new film being shot at the resort. Producers are using "fake snow" because there currently isn't any of the real white stuff.

 Daily Courier file photo

A brighter night sky than usual may be apparent at Big White over the next week.

Filming of 'The Christmas Star', a made-for-TV movie, began Tuesday and will continue till next Thursday.

"The area may appear brighter than usual with our set lighting in the evenings," says a note from Jacob Wideman, the film's location manager, distributed to Big White residents.

The film-making activities should cause minimal disruption, Wideman says, particularly since the film "does not involve any stunts, special effects, or loud noises".

As part of the production, parts of Big White will be turned into a "Winter Wonderland", Wideman says. But since there is currently no snow at Big White where filming will take place, artificial snow will be used, he says.

"Please refrain from stepping on any fake snow or touching decorations when possible so as best to preserve it for our filming," Wideman asks residents.

Last year, film and television production in the Okanagan contributed a record $48 million to the Valley's economy, according to the Okanagan Film Commission.
 
Some were high-profile, big-budget productions like 'Dangerous', starring Mel Gibson. A Penticton-set film cased 'Drinkwater' starring Eric McCormack won top honors this month during its world premiere at the Calgary International Film Festival.
 
Many other productions, however, are more modest affairs, such as the ongoing series of romance films produced for Hallmark.
 
"They do one after another of basically the same movie with different actors," Okanagan Film Commission director Jon Summerland said earlier this year.
 
- with files from Joe Fries
 