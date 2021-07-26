A Kelowna man who was driving an SUV that contained heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine has been found not guilty of drug trafficking.
The Crown failed to prove that Robin Darec Saumier, 41, knew the 100 individually-wrapped packages of drugs were in the SUV, Supreme Court Judge Steven Wilson decided.
"While I conclude that all of the surrounding circumstances are suspicious, suspicion alone is insufficient to convict," Wilson wrote in a decision released online last week.
"The accused is entitled to the presumption of innocence, and I find that the Crown has not proved his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt," he wrote.
Saumier said during his trial last summer that he was a handyman who'd been hired to do a renovation job at a home in the Waterscapes condominium project in downtown Kelowna. He said he borrowed a truck to drive to Rona to pick up the necessary supplies on the evening of March 15, 2018.
Police had been surveilling the vehicle, a GMC Jimmy, because of suspicions it had been used in earlier dial-a-dope drug deliveries. When Saumier stopped at the downtown Safeway en route to Rona to buy a rose for his girlfriend, he was arrested in the supermarket's flower section.
Police then discovered the drugs inside the vehicle. Saumier also had $2,800 in cash, most of it in $20 bills. He told police this was the money he'd been given to buy supplies from Rona. As he was being arrested, his phone rang 10 times in five minutes.
In finding Saumier not guilty, Wilson said police had not conclusively proven that Saumier knew there were drugs in the Jimmy when he left Waterscapes.
"Because the accused was not seen with drugs on his person and was not seen physically engaging in the trafficking of any drugs, the Crown's case depends on circumstantial evidence," Wilson wrote.
Wilson agreed it was "unlikely" and "improbable" that a person who had left thousands of dollars worth of drugs in a truck would let Saumier borrow it to run an errand. He also noted that Saumier had fled from police three days before he was arrested.
But he also said it was possible that Saumier's explanation of events on the day he was arrested was true.
"My assessment of his evidence is that it raises a reasonable doubt as to whether the accused actually knew of the drugs found in the vehicle he was driving," Wilson wrote.