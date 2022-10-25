Security is being improved to better protect health care workers at hospitals in Kelowna, Penticton, and Vernon, the government says.
They are among 26 facilities across the province where 334 new security personnel will be deployed to try “anticipate, de-escalate, and ultimately prevent aggression”, a government release states.
The new security approach is based on a model already in place at health care facilities on Vancouver Island.
“My top priority is the safety of workers, including those who are working tirelessly in our health-care sector,” Minister of Labour Harry Bains said.
“Integrating this new security model into our health care facilities will help protect health-care workers from violence - be it physical, emotional, or verbal - and allow them to complete their shifts safely,” Bains said.
“Ensuring our health care facilities are free of violence will not only help us recruit and retain health-care workers, but it will also improve patient care and continuity,” Health Minister Adrian Dix said.
The new security personnel will receive training in workplace violence, mental health, and customer service, the release states. Part of the training involves an understanding of how suffering trauma can affect a patient’s interaction with health care workers.
Health care unions and a group that represents doctors welcomed the additional security.
“(We) consider this a positive step toward addressing the increased violence we are seeing in the health care system,” said Aman Grewal, president of the B.C. Nurses Union.
“Specialized health professionals on the front lines of care delivery in B.C. have faced increased hostility since the pandemic, and incidents of workplace violence are pushing these already exhausted staff past the breaking point,” said Kane Tse, president of the Health Services Association.
For nurses and health care workers, violence was the second most common cause of time loss claims between 2015 and 2019, the government says. The first was over-exertion.