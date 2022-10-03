It was sort of just another day at the office for a prolific offender who was caught breaking into a Kelowna business early Monday.
The 27-year-old man, who is listed on 220 police files and who has been convicted of various offences 33 times since 2017, cut a hole in a fenced-property in the 1900 block of Bredin Road about 5:30 a.m.
The business manager confronted the suspect, who then ran away. Police were able to quickly find the suspect, and he was arrested for break-and-enter.
His criminal record includes shoplifting, theft of a vehicle, assault, and causing a disturbance.
"If not for the quick actions of the store manager and response from our front-line officers, this individual would still be at large in our community," Kelowna RCMP Cst. Mike Della-Paolera said in a release.
Police recovered two wagons with company property stickers that had been forced through a hole in the fence, along with several tools.