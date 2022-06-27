The body of a Calgary man who drowned in Okanagan Lake has been recovered.
Samson Adedeji, 34, jumped into the lake about 3:45 p.m. on June 18 near Squally Point, across from Peachland. He did not resurface.
His body was recovered by a police dive team in about 64 metres of water approximately 500 metres from where he went missing.
“This was a tragic and sad event to start our summer season here in the sunny Okanagan,” Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a Monday release. “Our condolences to the man’s family and friends during this time.”
Adedeji had been vacationing in the Okanagan with five friends. At the time of his drowning, the lake temperature was about 15 C.
At that temperature, sudden immersion can lead to cold water shock syndrome, in which an involuntary gasping reflex can cause a person to swallow enough water to drown almost instantly, even if they are a good swimmer.
The current lake temperature is 20 C.