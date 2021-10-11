Kelowna RCMP are warning about a few scams making their way around the community.
One is aimed at businesses.
“In this fraud, the cyber criminal targets businesses that have an existing relationship with a supplier, wholesaler or contractors. An employee in the finance department of your company will receive an email that is addressed to them specifically. The email will be from the cyber criminal, however, it will look like it is coming from another company that you do business with,” police say.
“The criminal will ask for your company’s direct deposit form as they are changing their banking information or there will be a fake invoice included in the email asking for payment and there will be account information included of where to send the payment.
“When your company pays the invoice or does the next scheduled payment, the money will be deposited into the criminal’s bank account.”
The overpayment scam targets people who are selling an item online.
“The scam in simple: the criminal approaches someone selling an item, often online. They purchase the goods using a cheque but make it out for more than the amount. The excuse is often that they misunderstood the purchase price, or thought that the shipping would be more. They then ask you to send or give them the balance back.
“You will not find out that the cheque is a fake until it is deposited and processed by your bank and then you will be out the money and your items.”
Police advise: Don’t accept cheques for more than the amount of the sale, only accept cheques from known and reliable buyers, request cash or an e-transfer.
The Canada Border Services Agency also issued a notice about phone, email, web and text scams using its name.
“The CBSA never initiates a request for social insurance number and credit card number by telephone or email. If an individual receives a telephone call or an email asking for this information, or requesting payments from the CBSA, it is a scam. If this happens, please ignore, hang up, don’t answer the text or email and report the incident to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.”