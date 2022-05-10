Police who focus on organized gangs plan to launch a new program in Kelowna to steer young people away from a life of crime.
More effort will be put into school- and other community-based initiatives to convince youngsters a gangster’s life, while perhaps superficially alluring, is a violent one that often ends in death or long prison sentences.
CFSEU is the province’s anti-gang unit that brings together resources from municipal police forces as well as RCMP detachments to identify, disrupt the activities of, and arrest key players in organized crime. ‘End Gang Life’ is the agency’s education, prevention, and awareness program.
The gang picture in Kelowna is different than it was a decade ago, Winpenny said.
“Back then, we had very distinct gang groups that operated independently and were in rivalry with each other. Now, the gang landscape has groups and sub-groups, and they all are changing allegiances and alliances constantly, which creates a lot of the violence and conflict that we see erupt on the streets,” she said.
An anti-gang message stresses what can and often does happen to a young person drawn to the criminal lifestyle, Winpenny said.
“The presentations we give are based on real-life situations. So it is pretty heavy,” she said. “Unfortunately, a lot of times, there are tragic consequences. We’ve had examples where kids have been enticed into drug-dealing and ended up being subjected to violence or even killed.”
“We talk about those realities because we want kids to understand the dangers,” Winpenny said.
Anti-gang messages can be delivered through partnerships with schools, sports associations, and other groups that cater to the interests and activities of young people, Winpenny said.
Some B.C. school districts, such as Vancouver and New Westminster, have ended programs that saw uniformed police officers attached to local high schools. There has been no comparable move in the Central Okanagan to move away from the school resource officer program.