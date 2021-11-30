A Central Okanagan graduate is one of 100 new Rhodes Scholars.
Jesse Lafontaine, a graduate of Kelowna Secondary School and a second-year medical student at the University of Alberta, is one of 11 Canadians who will attend Oxford University in England next year as a Rhodes Scholar.
The Rhodes Scholarship is perhaps the most famous and prestigious international scholarship program in the world.
Lafontaine is a member of the Metis Nation B.C. and Kelowna Metis Association. Both his parents work in education and his mother, Kathryn, is a teacher in the Central Okanagan Public Schools system. Lafontaine was part of the Indigenous Leadership program at KSS.
"Mr. Lafontaine's scholastic achievement and dedication to equitable health care for Indigenous people inspires our entire district, so we offer both our congratulations on this rare distinction and our gratitude," said superintendent Kevin Kaardal in a news release. “Jesse Lafontaine is a shining example of someone whose commitment and humanity will surely make a difference in our world."
His mother described her son as “one of the most driven, goal-oriented people I know.”
Lafontaine credited the local school system laying the foundation for his educational success.
"I am truly grateful for all the people who have been part of my team along the way, and I am excited for the next steps in my journey,” he said in the release.
Lafontaine is president of the U of A’s Medical Students’ Association, and vice-president of the Indigenous Medical and Dental Students' Association. He also co-founded the Indigenous Medical Students’ Association of Canada to increase Indigenous representation in medicine, which was one of the calls to action from Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission.