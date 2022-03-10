Put away those masks. Or don’t. It’s up to you.
That was essentially the message from provincial officials as they announced B.C.’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces will end at midnight Thursday.
While there is no longer a public health order requiring people to wear masks, some will choose to do so and some business owners may still require customers to wear a mask.
“And that’s OK,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said.
“We need to support that, we need to recognize that we all have our own risks and our own vulnerabilities,” Henry said. “Particularly if you are older and immune-compromised, you may still wear a mask in some locations especially if you’re inside or around a large number of people you don’t know.”
For schools, the mask mandate for students, teachers and other staff will end when classes resume after Spring Break. While many school districts in B.C begin their Spring Break after the end of classes tomorrow, classes continue in Central Okanagan Public Schools until next Friday.
Workplaces that are federally regulated will still have to follow federal guidelines on masking, Henry said.
As of Friday, April 8, assuming there is not a spike in COVID-19 cases or hospitalizations, the BC Vaccine Card will no longer be required to gain entry to restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues like hockey rinks and theatres.
While the orders are being rescinded, Health Minister Adrian Dix cautioned that the COVID-19 pandemic is not over.
“The measures taken today are a positive step and they reflect where we stand today,” Dix said. “But we are always humbled by a virus which lives to transmit and finds different ways to transmit.”