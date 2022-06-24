A weekend heatwave could make Okanagan Lake look inviting but an ill-advised plunge into chilly water could prove fatal, officials warn.
Air temperatures are forecast to crest 30 C for the first time this year but there won’t be a repeat of last year’s record-breaking heat at the end of June.
“This is not the heat dome 2.0,” Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan said during a Friday media briefing.
“But public safety around water bodies is critical,” he said. “We do not want to see statistics like we sometimes do at this time of year with people accessing the very cold water and becoming hypothermic or getting swept away by high stream and river levels.
“Even though it’s hot, bodies of water are not,” Castellan said.
As of Friday, Okanagan Lake had a temperature of 17.5 C, about six degrees cooler than this time last year. Sudden head-first immersion in cold water can trigger an involuntary gasping reflex which can cause near-instant drowning.
With the delayed snowmelt because of a chilly spring, many creeks and rivers are only now surging toward peak levels.
“We urge people to be cautious this weekend because flows in creeks and rivers across the vast majority of the province are extremely high, unusually high, for this time of year,” said Dave Campbell of the B.C. River Forecast Centre.
The flow in Mission Creek, the largest source of water into Okanagan Lake, peaked at more than 120 cubic metres per second on June 14, and hit 100 cubic meters per second last Sunday, but has since fallen back to about 35 cubic metres per second.