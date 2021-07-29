A rebuilt Olympia Taverna in Rutland would feature a rooftop terrace underneath a glass roof.
Plans submitted to the City of Kelowna show an occupancy limit of 107 on the ground floor and 56 on the second floor, including 30 diners on the terrace.
Building plans also indicate three two-bedroom residences on the third floor of the building. Construction materials include wood, stucco, terracotta, and stone cladding.
The original building, in the 100 block of Highway 33 just east of the Rutland Road intersection, burned down the night of Oct. 6, 2020. It had been in business for 48 years.
"We've got insurance and the plan is definitely to rebuild," Mike Koutsantonis, an Olympia Taverna co-owner, said the morning after the fire. "It might take awhile, a year or a year-and-a-half or so, but compared to how long we've been in business, that's nothing."
Though some employees were still in the building when it caught fire, originating in a compressor room or an electrical system, no one was injured.
The new building will cover 4,500 sq. feet.