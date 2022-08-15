A West Kelowna woman has won $31 million in a Lotto Max jackpot.
Jennifer Cole set up a lottery subscription on the B.C. Lottery Corp.'s PlayNow.com website earlier this year. The website allows users to automatically program their number picks in advance so they don’t miss a draw.
Her Lotto Max numbers came up in the July 8 draw. She’d heard the jackpot was won by someone who used PlayNow.com, so she logged into her account.
“When I saw the number in my account, it was a lot more than I expected,” she said in a release distributed Monday by the BCLC.
“My family initially thought it was a smaller amount, but once they woke up, I told them I won the jackpot. They were very excited!” Cole said.
She says she is going to take some time to decide what to do with all her money but she plans on retiring and travelling.
Cole’s $31 million payout, which she collected this week at the BCLC office in Kamloops, is the largest prize ever awarded through PlayNow.com
The largest lottery jackpot ever won in B.C. was a $70 million Lotto Max payout on Sept. 28, 2021, claimed by Christine Lauzon in Burnaby.