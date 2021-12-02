The current low level of Okanagan Lake will not affect fish spawning habitat or create shortages of drinking water, the province says.
The lake is still a metre above its lowest advisable elevation and, in any event, snowmelt next spring will bring its level back up, according to officials with the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development.
“Low water levels will not be a negative factor in kokanee shore spawning,” assistant deputy minister Paul Rasmussen writes in a letter to Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming.
Rasmussen acknowledges the lake, 90 km long from Vernon to Penticton, is at an “abnormally low” level for this time of year. That’s because the lake was drawn down more than usual last spring in anticipation of a heavy run-off from snowmelt.
“However, conditions changed,” Rasmussen writes. “B.C. experienced the heat dome phenomenon and drought-like weather developed. Maintaining normal water level is difficult during periods of drought.”
Currently, the lake is at an elevation comparable to the recent drought years of 2003 and 2009.
“Fortunately, the snowpacks that developed the winters following those years were adequate to largely replenish the lake and bring it back into its usual operating range,” Rasmussen says. “We expect this year’s developing snowpack will also be adequate.”
Currently, Okanagan Lake has an elevation of 341.51 metres above sea level. While that’s about 35 cm below early December 2020, it’s still 1.1 metres above 340.4 metre level identified as the lowest desirable level for the lake in a provincial-federal agreement.
This winter and into early spring, officials in charge of the dam at Penticton will let a “minimal” amount of water drain from Okanagan Lake, Rasmussen says.
In an October letter to the government, Cumming said many Okanagan residents were “shocked’ at the low level of Okanagan Lake.
“Traditional (fish) spawning beds are left dry in crucial areas of the lakeshore,” Cumming said. “Water levels at public boat launches have dropped below long-used pads, often leaving the launch unusable and dangerous.”
Many people who live along the lakeshore draw their drinking water directly from it, Cumming said. The intake pipes in many places are now above the water line, Cumming said, suggesting “they will likely freeze this winter, possibly burst, and leave the property with no source of water.”