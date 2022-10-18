Rutlanders went to the polls in big numbers this civic election but they didn’t vote any of their neighbours onto Kelowna city council.
None of the three newcomers to council - Ron Cannan, Gord Lovegrove, and Rick Webber - live in Rutland, according to address information they supplied to City Hall on their nomination papers.
Eight candidates, or one-quarter of the total number, were from Rutland. But the highest-placing Rutland candidate, Indy Dhial, came in 18th.
Al Horning, a long-time Rutland resident who has been a city councillor, provincial MLA, and federal MP, said Tuesday in an interview that Rutland’s lack of representation on council is a concern.
“It does matter, because Rutland is pretty much the single biggest area in Kelowna,” Horning said of the neighbourhood, which has a population of about 35,000.
“I just think the candidates from Rutland don’t work hard enough to let people know they’re from Rutland. Because I didn’t know most of them,” Horning said. “They’re just not out in the community like they should be.”
Horning voted for Dhial and fellow Rutlander Amarjit Singh Lalli, who finished 21st.
Kelowna mayor-elect Tom Dyas does not live in Rutland, but he has twice launched his mayoral campaigns from Rutland Centennial Hall. And he outpolled incumbent Colin Basran, who grew up in Rutland, by margins of three-to-one at several Rutland voting stations.
Voter turnout at one Rutland polling station was up considerably compared to four years ago. At the Hollywood Road Education Centre poll on Saturday, 1,771 votes were cast either for Dyas or Basran, compared to 1,165 in 2018.
After Rutland and other unincorporated areas were brought into Kelowna city limits at the order of the provincial government in 1973, a ward system was used for three city elections to ensure representation from all parts of the newly-enlarged city.
“By November 1976, it was back to an at-large election,” Kelowna city clerk Stephen Fleming wrote in an email.
“(The ward system) worked out okay, especially compared to the situation we have now, with nobody from Rutland on council,” Horning said. “For many years, everybody knew Ben Lee was the man for Rutland.”
Just before Saturday’s election, four council candidates - Amarit Brar, Davis Kyle, Tom Macauley, and Peter Truch - called for the introduction of a ward system at the next election in 2026.
“When implemented, residents can expect more direct communication and engagement with councillors, more accountability by councillors to their residents, and better ties to community and neighbourhood associations,” the four said in a release.
None of them got elected.